Geekie logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Geekie has three helpers in his last two games. Daniel Sprong and Brandon Tanev have likewise heated up, giving the Kraken some solid play from the fourth line. Geekie is now at four goals, nine helpers, 24 shots on net, 24 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 26 appearances this season.