Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Geekie has three points over his last four contests. The 24-year-old center was back on the fourth line Saturday after a brief foray onto the second line in recent games. He's at nine goals, 27 points, 72 shots on net, 54 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 67 appearances this season.