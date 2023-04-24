Geekie (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Monday in Game 4 against Colorado, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Geekie missed Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche to attend the birth of his child. He has one goal in two contests this postseason after earning 28 points in 69 outings during the 2022-23 campaign. Based on Monday's morning skate, he is projected to play on the second line with Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Wennberg. Geekie's expected return will also bump Jesper Froden to the press box as a healthy scratch.