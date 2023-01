Geekie scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Geekie was bumped up to the third line Saturday, and it paid off almost immediately. He scored the opening goal at 8:40 of the first period on a pass from Brandon Tanev. The tally snapped Geekie's six-game point drought. The 24-year-old is up to five goals, 16 points, 39 shots on net, 39 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 39 appearances.