Geekie provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Geekie has an assist in four of his last five games. The 24-year-old got a look on the second line at even strength Monday, helping out on Jaden Schwartz's third-period tally. Geekie primarily plays as the fourth-line center, and his 12:33 of ice time in this contest suggests he could soon be back in that role. He's up to 24 points, 65 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-13 rating through 61 outings this season.