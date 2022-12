Geekie posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Geekie won a faceoff that started the play leading to Adam Larsson's first-period tally. The assist was Geekie's first point in two games after he missed three with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old center has four goals, six helpers, 18 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-14 rating through 20 contests overall, mainly as the Kraken's preferred fourth-line center.