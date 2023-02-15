Geekie logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Geekie served up a centering pass that John Hayden was able to knock in at 13:20 of the second period. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Geekie, who has three points in 16 contests since the start of January. He's still regularly working as the fourth-line center, but his scoring pace was stronger prior to the start of 2023. The 24-year-old has five goals, 12 helpers, 45 shots on net, 44 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 44 outings overall.