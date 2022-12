Geekie recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Geekie helped out on goals by Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong. This was Geekie's second multi-point effort of the year, and he has three helpers in seven contests since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him three games. The 24-year-old center has four tallies, eight helpers, 23 shots on net, a plus-16 rating, 16 PIM, 22 hits and 17 blocked shots through 25 outings while logging mainly fourth-line minutes.