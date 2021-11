Geekie produced two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Geekie assisted on both of Jared McCann's tallies in the contests as the two forwards were united on the third line. Head coach Dave Hakstol had shown no hesitation to shuffle his forward groupings regularly, so Geekie could realistically play anywhere between the second and fourth lines. The 23-year-old center has six points, 33 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-7 rating in 22 contests.