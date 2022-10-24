Geekie posted an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Geekie had sat out the previous two games as a healthy scratch. He rejoined the Kraken's lineup as Yanni Gourde (personal) hit the non-roster list ahead of Sunday's contest. Geekie responded to the time in the press box with his first point in four games, setting up Jared McCann on the opening tally. The 24-year-old Geekie was solid in a depth role last year with 22 points and 97 shots on net in 73 contests. He may have to wait a little longer for regular time, as Shane Wright has up to four more appearances to make before the Kraken have to decide to either burn the first year of his entry-level contract or return him to his junior club. If it's the latter, Geekie should slot in as the regular fourth-line center.