Geekie (upper body) didn't return to Sunday's game versus the Ducks after a collision with teammate Adam Larsson in the second period, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Geekie was skating backwards and didn't see Larsson, who elbow caught the forward in the head. It's unclear how significant Geekie's injury is, leaving him day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
