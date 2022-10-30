Geekie scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Geekie has two goals and an assist in four games since he sat out two contests in a row as a healthy scratch. That accounts for all of the 24-year-old's offense through seven contests, and he's added eight shots on net, seven PIM, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. He has an edge over 2022 first-round pick Shane Wright for playing time right now, and Geekie should stay in the lineup as long as he's productive.