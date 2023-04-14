Geekie notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Geekie posted two goals and six assists over his last 13 appearances of the regular season. The 24-year-old has seen some second-line minutes at even strength lately, and with Andre Burakovsky (lower body) set to miss the start of the playoffs, Geekie could continue to see a larger role. Geekie finished the regular season with 28 points, 81 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-14 rating in 69 appearances.