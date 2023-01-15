Geekie provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

With the emergence of Eeli Tolvanen, Geekie and Ryan Donato have been left to compete for one spot in the lineup in January. That issue was alleviated Saturday with Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) unavailable, and Geekie delivered with an assist on Daniel Sprong's opening tally. While he hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 3, Geekie has 10 assists over his last 23 contests. The fourth-liner is up to 15 points, 31 shots on net, 33 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 32 appearances this season.