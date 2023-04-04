Geekie scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Geekie helped out on a Will Borgen tally early in the third period before adding a goal of his own later in the frame. The 24-year-old typically doesn't see much power-play time, but the Kraken deployed a third unit during a four-minute man advantage late in this blowout win. Geekie was limited to four assists over 12 outings in March, but he's already off to a promising start in April. He's posted eight goals, 26 points, 69 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-15 rating through 64 contests this season.