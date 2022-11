Geekie scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Geekie has scored in three straight games and four of his last five. The 24-year-old has done well enough to play in six consecutive contests, and it'll be tough for head coach Dave Hakstol to take him out of the lineup if he keeps scoring. Geekie has four goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-7 rating in nine appearances.