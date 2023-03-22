Geekie provided an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Geekie controlled the puck behind the net and found Brandon Tanev in the slot for the Kraken's fourth goal. With a helper in two straight games, Geekie has bounced back well after he was scratched for the Kraken's two-game set versus the Stars earlier in the month. The 24-year-old has matched his career high with 22 points, and he's added 59 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-13 rating through 58 contests this season.