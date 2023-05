Geekie notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

This was Geekie's second assist in four contests in the second round. The 24-year-old forward continues to play on the second line at even strength, but he's more of a supporting part of the Kraken's offense. Geekie has four points, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 playoff outings.