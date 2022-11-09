Geekie notched an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Geekie extended his point streak to five games with the helper on Will Borgen's first-period goal. During the streak, Geekie has three goals and three assists, and he's up to eight points through 11 contests overall. The 24-year-old center has added a plus-12 rating, nine PIM, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and eight blocked shots. He's doing a little bit of everything from his fourth-line role.