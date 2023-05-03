Geekie notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Geekie set up Jaden Schwartz on the opening tally, sending a pass from in front of the net to just below the circle. The helper was Geekie's first in the playoffs, and he's added two goals and 10 shots on net through seven appearances. The 24-year-old appears set to remain in a second-line role for now, while Jesper Froden remains a healthy scratch.