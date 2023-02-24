Geekie managed an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Geekie set up a Jamie Oleksiak tally in the second period. With just four points in 20 outings since the start of January, Geekie's offense has gotten a little quiet in a fourth-line role. The 24-year-old center has 18 points, 46 shots on net, 48 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 48 outings overall. If the Kraken add a forward at the trade deadline, Geekie could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup.