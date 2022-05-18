Geekie registered 22 points in 73 contests this season.

Geekie was still occasionally a healthy scratch in his first year with the Kraken, but he was able to establish himself better in a team that lacked the Hurricanes' depth. His seven goals and 15 assists (four on the power play) represented an encouraging growth on offense. The Kraken's fluidity up front often led him to move up and down the lineup at center or wing -- the addition of Matty Beniers would likely suggest Geekie would be best suited as a winger to draw any chance of top-six minutes in 2022-23. The 23-year-old is set to be a restricted free agent this summer, and he'll likely be due to make a little more than the league minimum.