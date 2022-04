Geekie scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Geekie got the Kraken within a goal at 9:12 of the second period, but that was as close as they got. The 23-year-old center hadn't scored since March 26, racking up just two assists in his last 11 games. He's up to seven goals, 22 points, 93 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-15 rating through 70 contests overall.