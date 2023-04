Geekie scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Geekie converted on a set-up from Jaden Schwartz at 6:35 of the second period. Through four outings this postseason, Geekie has a pair of goals, five shots on net, five hits and a plus-3 rating. He's seen time on the second line at even strength, but he's still played a fairly limited role overall.