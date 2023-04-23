Geekie (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday in Game 3 versus the Avalanche, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Geekie missed practice Saturday for what was described as a maintenance day. He has a goal and three shots on net through two playoff contests. Jesper Froden is expected to slot into the lineup for Geekie on Saturday.
