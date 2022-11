Geekie notched an assist in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Geekie ended a four-game point drought with his helper on a Ryan Donato goal. Playing in a fourth-line role doesn't make offense easy, but Geekie's doing his best with four goals, five assists and a plus-13 rating through 16 contests. He's added 13 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots and 11 PIM, providing a little of everything but power-play production that could make him intriguing to fantasy managers in deep formats.