Geekie scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The Kraken's fourth line of Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Brandon Tanev combined for two goals and six points in the contest. Geekie has a goal and an assist in his last two games after sitting out the previous two as a healthy scratch. He was in the lineup over Shane Wright this time, but Geekie's playing time remains uncertain until the Kraken decide if Wright will stay with the big club or return to junior. Geekie has posted two points, a plus-4 rating, five shots on net, five hits and four blocked shots in five contests this season.