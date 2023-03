Geekie notched an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Geekie sent a long pass up to Daniel Sprong for the opening goal just 2:28 into the game. Juuse Saros was locked in after that, giving the Kraken's offense nothing else. Geekie has a helper in three straight games, and he's up to a career-high 23 points with 59 shots on net, 51 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 59 outings overall.