Geekie produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Geekie has picked up four assists and a plus-3 rating over his last four games. He continues to do fairly well on the fourth line, though he hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 3. For the season, the 24-year-old center has 14 points, 27 shots on net, 28 hits, a plus-17 rating and 16 PIM through 28 contests.