Geekie scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Geekie converted on a 2-on-1 with Jamie Oleksiak in the second period. The goal was Geekie's second in as many games and his third of the year. The center has four points in his last five contests, accounting for all of his offense this year. He's added nine shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-6 rating through eight appearances. He's looked good in limited minutes on the fourth line.