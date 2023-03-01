Geekie scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

Geekie opened the scoring in the first period, beating Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot on an odd-man rush before adding another goal in the second on a rebound. Geekie hadn't tallied a goal in 10 games prior to Tuesday's contest. He now has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 50 games this season.