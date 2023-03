Geekie provided an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Geekie picked up a late helper on an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the final minute. The assist snapped a six-game drought for Geekie, but his 6:12 of ice time Saturday suggests he could be a healthy scratch again soon. The 24-year-old has 21 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 59 shots on net, 50 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 57 outings this season.