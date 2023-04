Geekie scored a goal, went plus-2 and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Geekie converted on a pass from Alexander Wennberg for the Kraken's third goal. The 24-year-old Geekie posted eight points over his last 13 outings in the regular season, which also saw him log some time on the second line. The center had 28 points in 69 regular-season contests despite primarily working in a bottom-six role, which is likely all he'll see for much of the postseason.