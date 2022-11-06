Geekie registered two assists during a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday.

Geekie, who entered Saturday with goals in his past three games, was expected to center the fourth line. Instead, he primarily played on the third line with Yanni Gourde (one goal, two assists) and Brandon Tanev (one goal, one assist). The Kraken may have found a new unit. They combined for a plus-8 rating. For Geekie, it was his two-point game since he scored a goal and drew an assist against the Coyotes on March 22.