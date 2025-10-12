Villeneuve registered three assists in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 win over Erie on Saturday.

Villeneuve was playing in just his second junior game of the year after sustaining an injury while with the Kraken during NHL training camp. The 19-year-old is captaining Sudbury this year, which is a good sign for his production. He had 70 points in 57 regular-season contests in 2024-25 and will look to elevate his offense significantly again in what's likely to be his last year of junior hockey.