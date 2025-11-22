Villeneuve scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 win over London on Friday.

Villeneuve has six goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. The 19-year-old is up to 10 goals and 29 points over 17 appearances as he continues to pile up points as one of the Wolves' top players. The Kraken should be encouraged to see the 2024 second-round pick take a leap forward on offense for the third straight year, especially since Sudbury hasn't performed all that well as a team.