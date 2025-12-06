Villeneuve scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 3-1 win over Sarnia on Friday.

Villeneuve saw a seven-game point streak end in his last appearance versus Barrie last Friday. He bounced right back in this contest with his seventh effort of at least three points this season. The 2024 second-round pick of the Kraken is up to 11 goals and 22 helpers through 20 appearances for the Wolves this season. Among OHL players with at least 30 points this season, Villeneuve has the fewest games played -- all others have logged at least three more outings than he has.