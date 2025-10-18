Villenueve scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Sudbury's 4-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Villenueve has a pair of three-point efforts through four games this season, earning a goal and five assists. Consistently dominant offense would be preferred, but showcasing this level of talent even on occasion is still fine. The center also won 11 of his 14 faceoffs Friday. Most importantly, the 19-year-old is showing no signs of the lower-body injury that bothered him while he was in the Kraken's training camp.