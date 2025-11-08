Villeneuve scored twice on four shots and added an assist in OHL Sudbury's 6-3 loss to Barrie on Friday.

Villeneuve continues to be a boom-or-bust player for Sudbury this year. This was his seventh multi-point effort, including his fifth of three-plus points, but he has been held scoreless in his other five games. The Kraken prospect has six goals, 14 assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-8 rating as one the few bright spots for the Wolves this year.