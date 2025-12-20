Villeneuve scored twice and added an assist in OHL Sudbury's 6-2 win over Guelph on Friday.

Villeneuve has multiple points in four of his last six games, racking up five goals and six helpers in that span. The Kraken prospect is up to 41 points, 80 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 25 outings. He's showcasing improved scoring this year while maintaining grit that could help him move up the ranks once he goes pro.