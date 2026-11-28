Kokko was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Kokko was brought up by the Kraken on Saturday in a corresponding move to Philipp Grubauer (upper body) being placed on injured reserve. Across 12 appearances with AHL Coachella Valley this season, he's posted a 6-3-2 record, a 2.99 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He'll likely be the primary backup for Joey Daccord in the short-term, but Kokko should have a decent shot to appear in net if Grubauer's injury keeps him out longer than seven days.