Kokko allowed four goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

That's now consecutive losses for Kokko after he won his NHL season debut Saturday versus the Flames. He's allowed nine goals on 82 shots while going 1-2-0. The Kraken are back in action Thursday versus the Avalanche, and it's unclear which direction Seattle will go for goaltending in that contest. The healthy options on the roster are Kokko or Victor Ostman.