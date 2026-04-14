Kokko stopped 25 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with two seconds left in the game.

Kokko made his second straight start since both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Joey Daccord (lower body) are sidelined. Unlike Saturday when he recorded a win over the Flames, though, he couldn't come out on top this time around. Through two starts, Kokko has stopped 51 of 56 shots faced, and he's likely to remain as the No. 1 option between the pipes in at least one of Seattle's final two games of the regular season. The Kraken are playing the Golden Knights on Wednesday and the Avalanche on Thursday.