Kokko was selected 58th overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The Kraken are participating in just their second ever entry draft and they badly need goaltending depth, but Kokko is still a surprising selection at this point. The Finnish netminder was ranked ninth among European goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft. Kokko spent last year playing for Karpat's U20 Jr. club in Finland, posting a 17-10-0 record, 2.06 GAA and .914 save percentage. Seattle will let Kokko marinate overseas for the next couple seasons, at a minimum.