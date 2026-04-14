Kokko will defend the home crease in Monday's game against the Kings, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kokko will look to follow up his strong performance in Saturday's game against the Flames, which resulted in his first career NHL win. He stopped 26 shots and allowed just one goal, giving him momentum ahead of Monday. The 22-year-old netminder came by the opportunity to start down the stretch with both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Joey Deccord (lower body) sidelined. The Kings rank 29th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game this season.