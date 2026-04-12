Kokko stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

This was Kokko's second NHL appearance and his first start, and he took care of business in a soft matchup. The 22-year-old is getting an unexpected look late in the season since the Kraken are without Joey Daccord (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Matt Murray (personal). The Kraken have three games left on the schedule, coming over a four-day span, so Kokko should be penciled in for at least one more appearance if Daccord and Grubauer remain out. Kokko would likely get two games if Murray is also away from the team for the last week of the season. Next up is the home finale versus the Kings on Monday.