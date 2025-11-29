Kokko posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-0 win over San Diego on Friday.

Kokko earned the first shutout of his AHL career with this effort. He's now 6-3-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 11 outings this season as the Firebirds' primary netminder. He will likely spend most or all of 2025-26 with Coachella Valley, as the Kraken have opted to have three goalies on the NHL roster when fully healthy this season.