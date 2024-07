Brouillard signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kraken on Monday.

Brouillard has spent the last four years in the AHL and has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season, he scored 38 points across 80 games between the regular season and playoffs with AHL Hartford. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely spend the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Coachella Valley.