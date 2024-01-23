Bjorkstrand (personal) was unavailable for Tuesday's practice, according to Alison Lukan of Root Sports.
Bjorkstrand still could be available to play Wednesday against Chicago. He has accounted for 12 goals, 36 points, 123 shots on net and 31 hits over 46 games this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Big three-point effort in win•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Reaches 20-helper mark•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Puts up assist•
-
Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two helpers in 500th career game•