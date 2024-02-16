Bjorkstrand notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Bjorkstrand snapped a four-game point drought by setting up a Jordan Eberle tally in the first period. Four of Bjorkstrand's last five points have come on the power play. The 28-year-old winger is up to 41 points (18 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-8 rating through 54 appearances. His line with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen has been quiet at even strength lately, but they typically handle shutdown assignments, so lulls on offense can be expected.